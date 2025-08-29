PenCom Reassures Labour Union Leadership Of Pension Asset’s Safety

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has reiterated the safety of pension fund, assuring pension contributors and retirees that their pension contributions are secured. In a letter addressed to Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC), PenCom said the Commission did not directly invest pension funds.

Instead, licensed Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs) manage and keep the investments under strict regulations and supervision. “It is, therefore, incorrect to suggest that contributors and employers are kept in the dark about investments of pension funds.

Equally, there is nothing to suggest that the funds are in any jeopardy,” the letter read. The Commission’s response was a response to issues raised by NLC on the management of workers’ pension funds and non-inauguration of PenCom’s Governing Board. In a letter dated 28 July 28, 2025, NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, had accused PenCom of sidelining workers and employers in the management and investment of their pension contributions, operating without a properly inaugurated board, and engaging in unauthorised spending.

The labour union issued a two-week ultimatum to PenCom to inaugurate its board and provide a comprehensive status report on the funds. The NLC also wrote another letter to PenCom on August 13, 2025 communicating the resolutions of its Central Working Committee meeting, which re-echoed the same issues as the initial letter.

Responding in a letter dated August 18, 2025 and signed by its Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Garba Buwai, PenCom described the allegations as “incorrect, gravely misleading and surprising.” PenCom rejected the accusations and sought to put the records straight.

"It is, therefore, incorrect to suggest that contributors and employers are kept in the dark about investments of pension funds. Equally, there is nothing to suggest that the funds are in any jeopardy," the letter read. Reacting to the NLC's suggestion of "possible sinister motives," PenCom expressed surprise, saying it has always operated with transparency and accountability.

On board inauguration beyond, Pencom said it was beyond its Control. On the NLC’s complaint about the non-inauguration of PenCom’s board, PenCom noted that while Section 19 of the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014 provides for its establishment, the appointment of board members is strictly the prerogative of the President, subject to Senate confirmation.