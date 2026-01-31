PenCom, PFAs To Launch Self-Service Platform

The National Pension Commission (PenCom), in collaboration with Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), will launch a self-service online data recapture application known as the Data Recapture Self-Service Platform (PENCAP) on February 1.

The platform enables Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to remotely update their personal records (recapture), without necessarily visiting their PFAs.

PENCAP targets RSA holders who joined the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) on or before July 1 2019, and have not undergone the data recapture process.

This initiative marks another key step by PenCom to enhance data integrity, improve service delivery, and modernise pension administration through responsible digitalisation.

Accurate and up-to-date data remains fundamental to the efficient administration of retirement savings under the CPS. Over time, data inconsistencies arising from legacy records and incomplete documentation have posed challenges during verification and benefit processing.

PENCAP provides a proactive solution by offering contributors a secure and convenient channel to recapture their data.

By improving the quality and reliability of contributor records across PFAs, the platform will support faster benefit processing, smoother verification exercises, and an overall improvement in service experience for RSA holders.

The Data Recapture Exercise (DRE) commenced in August 2019, for both active contributors and retirees.

The DRE complies with he Federal Government’s directive that all data-generating organisations should harmonise their databases with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

It is also consistent with the need for a credible database of all RSA holders in Nigeria with the National Identification Number (NIN) as the unique identifier.

PenCom designed, developed and deployed an Enhanced Contributor Registration System (ECRS), which has been integrated with the NIMC database to authenticate the uniqueness of individuals seeking to register under the CPS and existing RSA holders who have not recaptured.

Before now, RSA holders were required to physically visit their PFAs in order to recapture. This has not achieved the needed outcome with many eligible RSA holders yet to be recaptured for over six years.

The recapture process is fully online and requires a telephone, a computer or other devices with a camera and internet access to enable live image capture.

Contributors will then complete the online Data Recapture Form and, where applicable, upload supporting documents to validate requested updates.