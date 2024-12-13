Pencom: Pension Assets To Hit N22trn By Year’s End

Share

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) said pension assets currently at N21.92 trillion as of October 2024, contributed by 10.53 million registered contributors would hit N22 trillion before end of 2024.

This is coming with a disclosure by the Commission of an ongoing comprehensive review of its investment regulations with a view to diversifying pension fund investments into inflation-protected instruments, alternative assets, and foreign-currency denominated investments.

PenCom Director General, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, gave the updates on Thursday in Abuja at the 2024 PenCom Media Conference themed: “Tech-driven transformation: shaping the pension landscape.”

She said a comprehensive review of the commission’s investment outlays had become vital and necessary given distortions in the economy.

She said: “The economic realities of 2024 and preceding years present unique challenges. High inflation, the devaluation of the naira, and the lingering effects of unorthodox monetary policies have eroded the real value of pension funds, impacting contributors’ purchasing power.

“To address these challenges, PenCom has initiated a comprehensive review of the investment regulations, focusing on diversifying pension fund investments into inflationprotected instruments, alternative assets, and foreign-currency denominated investments. Our goal is to safeguard contributors’ savings and ensure resilience against future economic volatility.”

Giving an update on the pension assets, she said as of October 2024, the CPS recorded 10.53 million registered contributors with pension fund assets of N21.92 trillion, adding that before the end of the year, the pension assets would hit N22 trillion. She said the assets reflected PenCom’s unwavering commitment to fund safety, prudent management, and sustainable growth.

Oloworaran said under her watch, the Commission had begun the overhaul of micro pension scheme designed for the non-formal sector. Amongst changes to be effected would be to adopt a new brand name.

“Expanding pension coverage remains a top priority for the Commission. Our revamped Micro Pension Plan leverages technology to incentivise informal sector participation, making it easier for everyday Nigerians to save for retirement. This initiative aligns with our vision of inclusive growth and financial security for all.

We will pick a name that resonates with the targeted contributors,” she said. Asked the number of states that have so far enrolled into CPS, she said eight states out of 36 had enrolled into CPS scheme while a number of states were at various stages in the process of enrollment.

