PenCom Pays N8.70bn Arrears To 2,116 Retirees

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has approved an upward review of pensions for 2,116 retirees under the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), increasing their total monthly pension payments from N12.56 million to N159.95 million.

The upward review translated to an unprecedented 1,173 per cent enhancement in the total monthly payout. The NSITF pension increase is yet another milestone in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy of enhancing the welfare of retirees in Nigeria.

The payments were recently approved by the Director General of PenCom, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, who continues to champion landmark reforms that have transformed the landscape of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

This marks the first pension increase for NSITF retirees in 21 years, addressing long-standing disparities and restoring the value of benefits in line with statutory provisions and prevailing economic conditions.

Additionally, as part of the enhancement, the 2,116 NSITF retirees have received N8.70 billion in pension arrears. The average arrears payment amounted to about N3 million per retiree. In a particular instance, an NSITF retiree’s monthly pension was enhanced from about N18,000 to a whopping N206,000.

In addition, the retiree was paid over N8 million as pension arrears. The enhancement was supported by the significant growth of the NSITF Fund, which grew from N54 billion at the point of transfer in 2005 to N195 billion as of December 2025.

This growth reflects prudent fund management under the strict supervision of PenCom and provided the financial headroom necessary to implement the longoverdue review while safeguarding the Scheme’s sustainability.

The NSITF was established in 1993 as the successor to the National Provident Fund (NPF), managing pension benefits for private sector employees prior to the introduction of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) under the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2004.

Following the reform, pension assets under the defunct NSITF Scheme were transferred to Trustfund Pensions Limited, which was mandated to manage the Scheme’s assets and administer benefits to existing and deferred pensioners.