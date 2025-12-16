PenCom Pays N577.26bn To Retirees, Pension Contributors

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has disbursed a total of ₦577.26 billion to retirees and pension contributors across the country, the Director General of the Commission, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, has disclosed.

She said the payments followed the ₦758 billion released by the Federal Government to clear long-standing pension liabilities.

Oloworaran made this known on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the “2025 Pension Revolution Summit – A 365 Days Scorecard,” where she presented reforms, payouts and structural changes recorded by the Commission in the past year.

According to her, the funds were raised through the bond market and deployed to settle pension increases, accrued rights and other legacy obligations.

“The National Pension Commission has paid out ₦362,742,954,000 to about 194,000 retirees from the ₦758 billion realised,” she said. “The major tranche of this was ₦387 billion for pension increases. Out of this amount, we have paid ₦362,742,954,000, leaving a balance of about ₦24.7 billion, which we are processing.”

She explained that the disbursement had a significant impact across the public sector, with security personnel receiving a substantial share. A director of the Commission added that 32 per cent of ₦354 billion, amounting to ₦132 billion, was paid to the Nigeria Police.

Oloworaran further disclosed that PenCom has commenced payments under the minimum pension guarantee framework, describing it as the Federal Government’s contribution towards protecting retirees at the lower end of the income scale.

“We are coming out with the minimum pension guarantee. This is just a share of the Federal Government in paying the subvention for the minimum pension guarantee, and this is also being disbursed,” she said.

She added that PenCom has remitted ₦107 billion to cover the Federal Government’s outstanding 2.5 per cent pension contributions for the period between 2017 and 2021, which were paid directly into 750,223 individual Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs). Payments to professors under approved pension enhancements, she said, are also ongoing in batches.

According to her, the cumulative effect of the disbursements shows that ₦577,264,960,890.43 has been credited directly to the accounts of retirees and contributors, impacting more than 1.05 million RSAs nationwide.

Reflecting on the intervention, Oloworaran said the Presidential approval and release of the ₦758 billion underscored the government’s commitment to its workforce.

“This unprecedented intervention set a clear and powerful signal that Nigeria honours its promises to its workers and retirees. We have the talk and we do the precedent,” she said.

She also disclosed that PenCom introduced Pension Post 1.0 earlier in the year to improve benefit adequacy, noting that the initiative has added ₦2.6 billion to monthly pension payments for retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme since June.

“These are not just numbers. They are meals on tables, medicine bought, debts settled, and dignity preserved,” she said.

On reforms, Oloworaran said the Commission has automated several manual processes, including pension payroll certification, and upgraded benefit processing and contribution maintenance platforms through the COBRA system, which is now operational.

She also announced the inauguration of the Pension Healthcare Initiative (PENCARE) Board of Trustees, aimed at providing affordable healthcare for low-income retirees, and the establishment of the Pension Industry Leadership Council to promote collaboration and accountability across the sector.

Oloworaran further disclosed that the micro-pension scheme has been restructured into the Personal Pension Plan to expand coverage in the informal sector, while accredited pension agents have been introduced to drive digital enrolment and create employment for young Nigerians.

On regulation, she said PenCom raised capital requirements for pension operators to strengthen the industry and tightened governance rules to eliminate shadow directorships.

She added that a compliance circular linking pension clearance certificates to participation in pension-related transactions has improved compliance significantly.

“From January to November this year, total pension recoveries reached ₦4.04 billion, compared to ₦1.44 billion for the whole of 2024, an increase of about 180 per cent,” she said, noting that ₦2.06 billion was recovered in the third quarter of 2025 alone.