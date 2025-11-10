PenCom, NAICOM Restrict Insurers From Engaging Defaulting Employers In Businesses

To rein in defaulting employers thwarting compliance and implimenation of pension and insurance laws, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have restricted insurance firms from conducting business with defaulting employers.

In a joint circular released aimed at enforcing compliance, the two regulators demand that, henceforth, “all Licensed Insurance Companies (LICs) must possess valid Pension Clearance Certificates (PCCs) from PenCom and Group Life Assurance Certificates compliant with NIIRA 2025 before engaging in any operational or investment activity”.

Jointly signed by Abdulrahaman Muhammad Saleem, Director of Surveillance Department at PenCom, and Dr. Talmiz Usman, Director of Legal, Enforcement and Market Development at NAICOM, the new circular seeks to strengthen compliance with the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014 and the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025.

The circular focuses on compliance with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and the requirement for all employers to maintain Group Life Assurance (GLA) coverage for their employees. Under Section 2 of the PRA 2014, every employer in the public and private sectors must participate in the CPS, remit pension deductions no later than seven working days after salary payment, and provide life insurance cover for employees.

However, despite continuous engagements, audits, and sanctions by PenCom, a significant number of employers, including some within the financial services industry, have remained in breach of these legal obligations.

PenCom revealed that it has appointed Recovery Agents to audit defaulting employers, impose administrative sanctions, and pursue judicial recovery of outstanding pension contributions and penalties.

Yet, the persistence of non-compliance has continued to threaten the sustainability and credibility of the CPS, prompting this joint enforcement strategy with NAICOM.

“Every vendor, service provider, and counterparty that seeks to do business with insurance companies must also hold valid PCCs and GLA Certificates as a precondition for any contractual agreement”, the circular said .