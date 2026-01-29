PenCom Increases NSITF Pensions By 1,173%

…pays N8.70bn arrears

to 2,116 retirees

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has approved an upward review of pensions for 2,116 retirees under the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), increasing their total monthly pension payments from N12.56 million to N159.95 million.

The upward review translated to an unprecedented 1,173 per cent enhancement in the total monthly payout. The NSITF pension increase is yet another milestone in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy of enhancing the welfare of retirees in Nigeria.

The payments were recently approved by the Director General of PenCom, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, who continues to champion landmark reforms that have transformed the landscape of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

This marks the first pension increase for NSITF retirees in 21 years, addressing long-standing disparities and restoring the value of benefits in line with statutory provisions and prevailing economic conditions.