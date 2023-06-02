Pencom Faults Report On Recruitment Exercise

The National Pension Commission (Pen- Com) has categorically advised against rumors of an ongoing recruitment exercise, warning the public against falling prey to misinformation. In a statement released on Tuesday, PenCom clarified that it was not currently engaged in any recruitment exercise.

The commission assured the public that it would utilise proper communication channels to inform them of any recruitment exercises in the future. According to the publication announcing the purported recruitment, “suitable candidates are to submit their applications through a recruitment portal on the Commission’s website.”

“The general public is kindly requested to note that the publication is entirely false and that no such exercise is underway. “The Commission invites the general public to further note that all credible information about its activities is available on its website (www. pencom.gov.ng) and its social media handles (Facebook: @PenCom. gov; and Twitter: @PenComNig).

“The Commission has in the meantime reported the website to the relevant authorities for appropriate action. “The attention of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has been drawn to the misleading publication on www.recruitment- file.net alleging that the Commission has commenced recruitment exercise for 2023/2024,” the Commission advised.