PenCom DG Seeks Stakeholders’ Collaboration To Secure Workers

The Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms Omolola Oloworaran, has called on all stakeholders to rethink policies, processes, and protections for workers in the modern economy amid the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Oloworaran made the call during the 2025 Conference of the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN), themed “Future of Work in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: A Wake-Up Call for Stakeholders,” held at the Golden Tulip Conference Hall, Jericho, Ibadan.

Delivering her goodwill message, the PenCom DG described the conference theme as both “timely and vital,” emphasizing that the evolving world of work, driven by AI and digital transformation, demands renewed collaboration among government, labour, and industry players.

Highlighting PenCom’s commitment to digital innovation, Oloworaran said the Commission’s Pension Revolution 2.0 reform agenda is strategically designed to leverage technology and reshape Nigeria’s pension administration.

She explained that the initiative focuses on automating key processes such as the issuance of Pension Clearance Certificates and benefits processing, while introducing a redesigned, technologically enabled Personal Pension Plan (PPP) to facilitate seamless onboarding of contributors.