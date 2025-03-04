PenCom Deepens Financial Inclusion, Expands Non-Interest Products

Share

The Director-General (D-G) of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms Omolola Oloworaran, says the commission has deepened financial inclusion and expanded frontiers of non-interest pension products. Oloworaran said this during the inauguration of the Pension Industry NonInterest Advisory Committee (PINAC), in Abuja, on Monday.

“She said that PenCom remained committed to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability in pension administration.

According to her, the establishment of the advisory committee is a testament to the resolve to ensure that the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) caters to all segments of society. “This includes those who prefer financial solutions that align with their ethical and religious principles.

“In recent years, we have witnessed increasing demand for non-interest financial products, driven by a growing awareness of ethical finance principles and the need for alternative investment avenues.

” The introduction of Non-Interest Pension Funds (Fund VI) was a groundbreaking step in this direction, providing an investment option that is free from interest-based instruments while still ensuring competitive returns for contributors,” she said.

Oloworaran said that the development of the segment required structured guidance, expert insights, and collaborative strategies to navigate regulatory, operational, and market challenges.

“This is precisely why we have established this advisory committee to serve as a think tank, providing recommendations on best practices, governance structures, product development, and compliance with non-interest finance principles,” she said.

The D-G listed the mandates of the committee to include enhancing regulatory and supervisory frameworks, to ensure that non-interest pension products remain transparent, secure, and aligned with global best practices.

“Other mandates are to boost market development and awareness, to drive financial literacy and public education on the benefits of non-interest pension funds, thereby increasing participation in the CPS. ”

The committee will also identify and recommend viable non-interest investment opportunities that ensure sustainable growth and competitive returns for contributors.

