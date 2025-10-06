PenCom: Boost 1.0 Monthly Pension Hits N14.837bn

Monthly pension payment surged to N14.837 billion in June 2025, under its Pension Boost 1.0 initiative, Director-General of the National Pension Commission, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, has disclosed. The scheme, Boost 1.0 enhances pensions for over 241,000 retirees, representing 80 per cent of those under Programmed Withdrawal.

Oloworaran gave the update at a stakeholders’ conference jointly convened in Abuja by PenCom and the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) themed: “Workings of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).” She was represented by PenCom Acting Commissioner, Technical, Hon. Hafiz Kawu Ibrahim. She said more than 10 million Nigerians—from public service employees to private sector workers, and even artisans and the self-employed under the Personal Pension Plan—were covered under the CPS.

According to her, while pension assets have grown to over N25 trillion, fueling national development through strategic investments, the Commission is securing regular monthly pensions for over 552,000 retirees and lump sum benefits for an additional 291,735 retirees.

“In total, more than 844,000 retirees across both public and private sectors now enjoy retirement benefits that are steady, reliable, and transparent,” the official added. She said that the minimum capital and governance requirements for Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and Custodians had been revised to ensure greater financial stability, service delivery, and technological resilience.

She listed the five new regulations under the Pension Revolution 2.0 initiative to include Whistle Blowing Guidelines for Pension Fund Assets, Revised Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets, Framework for Accredited Pension Agents under the Personal Pension Plan, Guidelines for the Personal Pension Plan, Circular on Revised Minimum Capital Requirements for PFAs and PFCs, and Introduction of Free Health Insurance for Retirees.