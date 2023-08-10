PenCom Activates Whistleblowing Policy, Recovers N24.5bn From Defaulting Employers

With the aid of Whistleblowing, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has recovered the sum of N24. 5 billion from recalcitrant employers who fail to remit the mandatory Contributory Pension deductions of their employees to the Pension Funds Administrators ( PFAs).

The Pension regulator confirmed the figure on Thursday saying the recovered sum, spanned from

June 2012 to 31 March 2023 through Pencom’s whistleblowing mechanism.

Whistleblowing is introduced by PenCom to encourage the general public, especially private sector employees to report defaulting employers not complying with the provisions of the law in remitting the monthly pension contributions of their workers.

A breakdown of the recovered amount showed that N12,440,682,240.91 was the total sum withheld by employers while N12,092,657,064.18 was the penalty incurred for non-remittance.

Further analysis of Pencom data showed that in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2023), the sum of N384,280,651.48 comprising principal contributions of N193,058,483.56 and penalties of N191,222,167.92 was recovered from 34 defaulting employers.

Pencom provided these details disclosed on Thursday in Abuja at the 2023 Journalists’ Conference.

The commission, Head of the Consumer Protection Department, Ikenna Chidi-Ebere in his presentation “Enhancing customer Service in the Pension Industry: PenCom’s New Strategic Plan”, explained that the PenCom introduced the ‘Whistleblowing Mechanism’ to encourage the “general public, especially private sector employees to report defaulting employers not complying with the provisions of Pension Reform Act 2014 (Non-remittance of Mandatory Monthly Pension Contributions)”.

He added that “the report can be submitted anonymously to protect employees from the risk of job loss or victimization by their employers”.

According to Mr Chidi-Ebere, “Employees can also report any observed irregularity that relates to pension matters which may hamper customer satisfaction. The report can be lodged at the online and off-line addresses provided by the Commission”.

The Director General of the National Pension Commission, Aisha Dahir-Umar in her welcome remarks said “PenCom’s proactive regulatory approach has strengthened the oversight and governance of pension funds, promoting transparency, accountability and safeguarding the interests of pension contributors”.

Represented by Abdulqadir M. Dahiru, Head, Corporate Communications Department, the PenCom Director General said the creation of the Consumer Protection Department (CPD) underscores PenCom’s determination to prioritise service delivery and provide Retirement Savings Account holders with the care and attention they rightfully deserve.

She described the theme of the workshop, “Transforming Service Delivery in the Pension Industry: Strategies for Improving Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction,” as both timely and crucial as it reflects PenCom’s commitment to continuous service improvement in the Pension Industry so that contributors and retirees receive the best possible experience.

The Director General of PenCom pointed out that regulatory oversight is pivotal in maintaining transparency, fairness, and efficiency, which are the cornerstones of the pension system.