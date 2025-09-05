PenCom Acknowledges NLC’s Role In Strengthening CPS

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has restated the unique role played by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in strengthening the success of Contributory Pension Scheme in the country.

D8sclosing this during a meeting between the leadership of both organisations, the Director General, PenCom, Mrs. Omolola Oloworaran, said the NLC’ had played a pivotal role in supporting the scheme since inception, describing the union as a critical stakeholder in the pension industry.

She said the meeting was aimed at strengthening collaboration between PenCom and organised labour in advancing the CPS) in Nigeria. The PenCom boss and NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, signed an agreement during the former’s courtesy visit to NLC headquarters in Abuja.

She assured the labour movement that her administration would be more responsive to workers’ needs by providing timely information on the industry’s perfor mance, while working to consolidate the gains of the CPS. In his response, Comrade Ajaero commended the PenCom DG and reaffir med the NLC’s commitment to the pension scheme.

He, however, decried the slow pace of adoption of the CPS by some states and the poor compliance level within the private sector. A j a e ro u r g e d Pe n C o m to intensify advocacy for full implementation of the scheme across subnational gover nments and pledged the union’s readiness to collaborate with the regulator in enforcing compliance against defaulting employers.