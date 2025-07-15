Penalty: Oil Companies Fined N318.3bn In 5 Months – NOSDRA

The Federal Government fined companies that flared gas $308.1 million (about N318.3 billion) between January and May, 2025, according to data obtained from National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, (NOSDRA).

An analysis of the volume of gas flared across oilfields, according to NOSDRA, showed that gas flaring by companies operating onshore rose by 10 per cent to 102.4 mscf, against 51.7 mscf flared by companies operating offshore.

It added that the volume of gas flared during the period under review was equivalent to a carbon dioxide emission of 8.2 million tonnes.

The report further showed that Nigeria lost 539.2 million mscf of gas within the period under review. The monetary value of the 539.2 million mscf flared gas during the period under review was put at $154.1 million.

The data also showed that the country lost 15,400 Gigawatts, GWh per hour of power generation potential in the five months which represents a 17.5 per cent increase, when compared to 12,700 GWh, generation losses suffered in the corresponding period of 2024.

NOSDRA decried that despite concerted efforts to minimise gas flaring, it has not abated in the country since the 1950s, and had been oozing carbon dioxide and other gaseous substances into the atmosphere.