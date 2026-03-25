Peller Vs Benin Palace: Queen Drops Ewuare On Social Media

The embattled wife of Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, Nowamagbe, has dropped the name “Ewuare” from her social media handles.

The embattled Queen ran into trouble after the visit of popular streamer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as “Peller.”

A statement by the Benin Traditional Council released last week and signed by its Secretary, Frank Irabor, reads, ” Furthermore, it is with deep regret that the Council confirms that a Queen of the Palace who was unfortunately featured in the incident is now facing serious disciplinary proceedings.

In accordance with Benin traditions and customs, these proceedings may inadvertently result in her removal from the Palace.”

Palace sources said Queen Nowamagbe has been asked to leave the Palace and drop all paraphernalia, including the name of the King.

Checks on her social media handles showed she has dropped the title “queenewuare”.

The Palace is yet to issue any official statement on the matter.

Spokesman to Oba Ewuare II, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, could not be reached for comments.