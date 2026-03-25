New Telegraph

March 26, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Peller Vs Benin…

Peller Vs Benin Palace: Queen Drops Ewuare On Social Media

The embattled wife of Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, Nowamagbe, has dropped the name “Ewuare” from her social media handles.

The embattled Queen ran into trouble after the visit of popular streamer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as “Peller.”

A statement by the Benin Traditional Council released last week and signed by its Secretary, Frank Irabor, reads, ” Furthermore, it is with deep regret that the Council confirms that a Queen of the Palace who was unfortunately featured in the incident is now facing serious disciplinary proceedings.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

In accordance with Benin traditions and customs, these proceedings may inadvertently result in her removal from the Palace.”

Palace sources said Queen Nowamagbe has been asked to leave the Palace and drop all paraphernalia, including the name of the King.

Checks on her social media handles showed she has dropped the title “queenewuare”.

The Palace is yet to issue any official statement on the matter.

Spokesman to Oba Ewuare II, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, could not be reached for comments.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Tinubu Felicitates Aide, Anas At 60
Read Next

Akpabio Declares Support For Creation Of Anioma State