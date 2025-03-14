Peller Tender Public Apology For Calling Runtown ‘Upcoming Artist’

Share

Popular TikToker, Peller has taken to his social media page to publicly apologise for referring to Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Runtown as an “Up-and-coming artist.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that during a recent TikTok livestream, Peller rejected a co-streamer’s suggestion of featuring Runtown in his livestream, insinuating that he was unknown and unsuccessful.

His condescending remark on the music star garnered a lot of backlash across social media as netizens voiced their opinion to his remark.

Following the backlash, Peller took to his page to tender a public apology, admitting that he knew who the singer was.

READ ALSO:

According to him, he was “Too young” to use a phone when the singer’s songs were topping charts.

Speaking during a livestream with Elizabeth Amoudu, Peller said, “When I was hearing Runtown’s music that time, I was too young to even use a phone.

“Peller never come town when Runtown dey Runtown. Please, forgive the poor boy. Let him breathe. God won’t shame us. I’m sorry, my brothers and sisters.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

