December 27, 2024
December 27, 2024
Peller Tattoos Jarvis’s Name On His Hand

Popular TikTok influencer Peller has once again expressed his affection for Jarvis by tattooing her name on his hand.

New Telegraph recalls that Peller recently announced his engagement to Jarvis, sharing a video from the proposal.

However, Jarvis came out to debunk the engagement news, stating that it was just a promise ring.

Peller, who is currently on vacation in the United Kingdom (UK), shared a video on his Instagram page showing the tattoo on his left hand.

As Peller showed the tattoo, he was seen beaming, declaring his affection.

He said: “My first tattoo done and dusted. For my life I no go ever draw tattoo again. Sew the way I dey cry like small pikin❤️”.

https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1872367296750186806?s=46

