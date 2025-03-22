Peller Splashes N100m To Acquire Mercedes Benz SUV

Popular Nigerian TikTok star, Peller has acquired a brand-new Mercedes Benz SUV worth over ₦100 million.
New Telegraph gathered that Peller’s acquisition follows his recent award win at the Silverbird Awards 2025.
Taking to his Instagram page, Peller described his latest car acquisition as a dream car, expressing excitement for continued success.
Sharing the video, he accompanied it with a video offering a glimpse of his luxurious vehicle, revealing its sleek black exterior.
The post reads, “Congratulations, I got one of my dream cars at the age of 18. Let’s go, we are just staring”.
Watch the video below:
