Peller Splashes N100m To Acquire Mercedes Benz SUV

Popular Nigerian TikTok star, Peller has acquired a brand-new Mercedes Benz SUV worth over ₦100 million.

New Telegraph gathered that Peller’s acquisition follows his recent award win at the Silverbird Awards 2025.

Taking to his Instagram page, Peller described his latest car acquisition as a dream car, expressing excitement for continued success.

Sharing the video, he accompanied it with a video offering a glimpse of his luxurious vehicle, revealing its sleek black exterior.

The post reads, “Congratulations, I got one of my dream cars at the age of 18. Let’s go, we are just staring”. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja (@peller089)

