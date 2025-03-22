New Telegraph

March 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Peller Splashes N100m…

Peller Splashes N100m To Acquire Mercedes Benz SUV

Popular Nigerian TikTok star, Peller has acquired a brand-new Mercedes Benz SUV worth over ₦100 million.

New Telegraph gathered that Peller’s acquisition follows his recent award win at the Silverbird Awards 2025.

Taking to his Instagram page, Peller described his latest car acquisition as a dream car, expressing excitement for continued success.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the video, he accompanied it with a video offering a glimpse of his luxurious vehicle, revealing its sleek black exterior.

The post reads, “Congratulations, I got one of my dream cars at the age of 18. Let’s go, we are just staring”.

Watch the video below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

ALSCON Organises Quiz Competition For Host Communities
Share
Copy Link
×