September 3, 2025
Peller Sparks Reactions With Celebration Post

Nigerian socialite and media personality, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller has stirred conversations on social media after making a celebratory post on X on Tuesday, September 2.

Taking to her page, Peller wrote: “Congratulations to me God did.”

The post immediately went viral, sparking curiosity and backlash from users who questioned the meaning behind his celebration.

Some users expressed confusion and criticism. @johnbosco29 asked bluntly: “What is he celebrating?” while @Briiii mocked: “God did what? Spoil your life?”

READ ALSO:

Others accused Peller of lacking self-respect. @EchoesofNaija wrote: “You should try and respect yourself for once.”

Adding to the controversy, @wrldgetty commented: “I think say you still dey with kidnappers, why you run?” suggesting skepticism about Peller’s past associations.

However, not all reactions were negative. A more uplifting take came from @lifetimebfunny, who said: “God always remember everyone.”

The celebratory post has since kept Peller trending as Nigerians debate whether it marked a personal achievement or a publicity stunt.

