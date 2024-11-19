Peller Shares Photos Of Taking Care Of Jarvis After Jaw Surgery

Share

Popular Tiktok influencer, Peller has shared an adorable moment of him taking care of Jarvis after she was hospitalized following her surgery.

New Telegraph reports that the content creator, Jarvis has been battling with jaw tumours. However few days ago, she underwent surgery to remove the tumor on her jaw.

Following the surgery, Peller shared a video updating their concerned fans on her health condition.

Peller noted that the whole procedure was a success, and Jarvis is now on her way to recovery.

READ ALSO:

He also shared another video of her lying in the hospital bed with a bandage wrapped around her head, adding that he has been taking good care of her, feeding her and keeping her company.

Sharing the video, he captioned: “Nah me go marry u in Jesus name amen because I don try ”

realjadrolita replied: “Your reward is always in heaven there is nothing in this world ”

Reaction trailing this post:

oluwa_starbobo said: “You get money still de romantic ”

the_real_tobe_official wrote: “When I see Peller comment for this post, to comment tire me”

officialfressh remarked: “You show her true love I no like you before nah this makes me love you peller god will always wash over you”

funny_ibile1 wrote: “ASEGUN na you go become ADE Ori”

peller089 stated: “One person come dey say my rewards dey heaven God forbid watin do earth ”

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: