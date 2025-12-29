Popular Nigerian TikToker, Peller has sparked fresh conversations online after outlining his mindset for the coming year, amid ongoing reports that he gifted fellow content creator Jarvis the sum of ₦10 million.

The development comes weeks after the once-admired pair reportedly went their separate ways following an incident in which Peller was said to have crashed his Mercedes-Benz.

Since then, their relationship has remained a topic of intense speculation across social media platforms.

In a recent move, Peller took to his social media page to repost a motivational quote that many fans believe reflects his current state of mind.

READ ALSO:

Peller’s post encouraged personal renewal and emotional growth as the new year approaches.

He wrote: “2026 is coming. Delete negative people. Forget your past. Accept your mistakes. Restart your life.”

Although the influencer did not directly confirm or deny the reports surrounding the alleged ₦10 million gift to Jarvis, the timing and tone of the post have fueled interpretations linking it to recent events in his personal life.

Supporters and followers have described the message as a sign that Peller is choosing self-reflection and a fresh start over public explanations.

The post has continued to attract reactions online, with many fans applauding his apparent decision to focus on growth and positivity rather than controversy.

As discussions continue, neither Peller nor Jarvis has released an official statement addressing the claims in detail, leaving the public to read between the lines of the influencer’s reflective message.