Popular Nigerian TikToker and content creator, Peller, has called on fans and well-wishers to provide financial support after revealing that the repairs for his damaged luxury vehicle would cost a whopping sum of ₦11 million.

The social media personality made this appeal in a recent live session on TikTok, where he opened up about the circumstances surrounding the accident that left his Mercedes-Benz SUV badly damaged.

According to Peller, the incident occurred shortly after his highly publicised breakup with his former partner, Jarvis, and resulted in him sustaining injuries that required medical attention.

Speaking candidly during the live broadcast, Peller explained that he was shocked by the cost of repairing the vehicle, which he described as a ₦100 million luxury car.

“They told me it would take about 11 million naira to fix the car,” he said, noting that the amount was far beyond what he could easily afford at the moment.

The content creator, who had briefly stepped away from social media following the accident, used the opportunity to update his followers on his condition and the challenges he has faced since the incident.

He also confirmed that the crash left the vehicle severely damaged, prompting him to seek financial assistance from his online community.

In an emotional appeal, Peller asked fans and fellow TikTok users watching the live session to support him financially in any way they could, explaining that he was still recovering and trying to get back on his feet.

His plea quickly drew mixed reactions online, with some fans expressing sympathy and offering support, while others questioned the decision to seek public donations.

The incident has continued to generate conversation across social media platforms, with many users expressing concern over the influencer’s well-being and debating the growing trend of public crowdfunding among celebrities and content creators.

Despite the controversy, Peller thanked those who had reached out with words of encouragement, saying he remained grateful for the love and support he had received since the accident.