Nigerian social media personality, Habeeb Hamzat better known as Peller, has tendered a heartfelt apology to his followers and critics, pledging to turn a new leaf in his online conduct.

Taking to his verified X handle, Peller admitted that some of his past actions and statements may have offended people, stressing that he did not mean harm.

He appealed for forgiveness and promised to behave better moving forward.

He tweet, “If you know I have offended you before, please forgive me. I promise to be on my best behaviour this time. Any of you that put me in mind, please forgive me.

“I promise to make things right this time. God bless you all. I don’t mean most things I do online, I’m more than a good boy in real life.”

This post makes it the official post he has made since he was reportedly kidnapped during a livestream on Wednesday, 27 August, 2025.

Peller, known for his controversial takes and sometimes provocative online presence, appears to be making an effort to reshape public perception about him. His statement has since sparked mixed reactions, with some fans applauding his humility, while others remain skeptical about whether he will follow through on his promise.