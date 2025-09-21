Peller, Saida Boj Clash At Lagos Party

Popular Nigerian TikTokers, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, and Sarah Idaji Ojone, also known as Saida Boj, have clashed over drinks at a Lagos party.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Peller reportedly approached the 22-year-old influencer, Saida Boj, to compliment her before she requested three bottles of drinks, which he refused, lightly saying he’s not a barman.

The video has since garnered over 15,000 engagements with fans praising Peller’s unapologetic response amid their prior feud over collaborations.

Neither Peller nor Saida Boj has publicly addressed the not-so-serious incident at the time of this report.

But the clash has already sparked debates about rivalry and the pressures of fame among Nigeria’s rising TikTok community.

As the video continues to trend, many Nigerians are waiting to see if the entertainers will use this measure to collaborate.