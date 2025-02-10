Peller Reveals Wedding Date With Javis

Share

Nigerian TikTok sensation, Peller, has opened up about his engagement to Jarvis, revealing details about their wedding date.

New Telegraph recalls that in 2024, Peller announced engagement to Jarvis via his social media platforms.

Featuring in a recent interview on ‘Rubbin’ Minds’ on Channels Television, hosted by media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Peller revealed that his wedding to Jarvis is slated for February or March 2025.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the engagement, Peller revealed that he proposed to secure Jarvis, amid other suitors, and explained why he is yet to visit her family in Benin, Edo State.

Recounting an unforgettable experience during a show in Benin, Peller revealed that a boil developed on his head, describing it as his first experience.

Furthermore, Peller stated that he had informed Jarvis’ family to visit him at his residence in Lekki.

He said: “I went there and boil caught me on my head. I told the family to come to Lekki to come and see me”

Watch the video below;

Share

Please follow and like us: