Peller Reveals Marriage, Fatherhood Plans With Jarvis

Popular Nigerian TikTok star, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, better known as Peller, has opened up about his personal life, revealing his plans for marriage and fatherhood with his longtime girlfriend, Jarvis.

The social media sensation, who recently acquired a luxurious ₦350 million mansion in Lekki, Lagos, said becoming a homeowner has given him the confidence to take the next big step in his relationship.

In a recent video shared with fans, Peller explained that owning his own home has brought him peace of mind and a renewed sense of readiness to start a family.

READ ALSO:

Peller And Jarvis React To Priscilla’s Baby Bump Reveal

Peller Tattoos Jarvis’s Name On His Hand

Peller Reportedly Kidnapped During Live Stream

“Now wey I don buy house, wetin remain na make I give my baby better opueh, make we go born pikin, make we dey live successfully, and I will marry her,” he declared.

He added that he is no longer afraid of fatherhood and would be overjoyed if Jarvis became pregnant.

“I am not afraid anymore. If pregnancy comes now, I’ll be the happiest father in the world,” Peller said with excitement.

Peller’s revelation comes just weeks after showcasing his newly acquired Lekki mansion, a property reportedly worth ₦350 million. His announcement has since stirred reactions from fans who admire his boldness in combining career success with personal life goals.

With his plans for marriage and parenthood now public, many are eager to see the next chapter unfold for the young influencer and his longtime partner, Jarvis.