Popular Nigerian TikTok influencer, Habbeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has taken to his social media page to reveal how Netflix approached him with a N3 billion offer to feature his celebrity girlfriend, Jarvis, in a kissing scene.

Speaking in a live session with Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, Peller shared his reaction to Jarvis’ Netflix offer, revealing he has a recorded video as evidence.

Peller, however, revealed he rejected the offer, choosing to prioritise his relationship over the lucrative deal and uphold his personal values.

According to Peller, he turned it down because he loves Jarvis wholeheartedly and would not allow her to participate in such a scene.

He said, “I love my baby. I’m paying her good money. I don’t like that life”.

It would be recalled that Peller and Jarvis have been trending on social media for their affectionate content on TikTok, and their relationship has faced public scrutiny.

Watch the video below:

https://www.tiktok.com/@queen_diamond13/video/7505244193531448598?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=mobile&sender_web_id=7505389155317761591

