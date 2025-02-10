Share

Popular TikToker and content creator, Peller, has stirred reactions on social media after revealing the amount of money he makes on TikTok weekly.

Featuring as a guest on Channels TV’s Rubbin’ Minds with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Peller debunked the news that he makes close to N200 million on Tiktok weekly.

According to the young Tiktoker, he didn’t plan to go on the black app to make money but his main motive was to create content to entertain people.

READ ALSO:

Peller revealed that he adopted a new strategy on TikTok. He started live-streaming and talked to his audience without asking for gifts.

He said the more he spoke to his fans on his live, the more his views increased hence making him more money.

According to him, his new strategy made him gain money ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 for a 20-30 minute live stream.

He explained that he goes live around three times a week, and he has even made as much as $10,000 in a single livestream.

Share

Please follow and like us: