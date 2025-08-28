Peller Reportedly Kidnapped During Live Stream

Nigerian streamer and content creator, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller has been reportedly abducted by armed men during a livestream on Wednesday night.

Clips from the stream circulating online captured a tense moment where Peller could be heard confronting the intruders.

He reportedly said: “You dey carry gun, Ogun wan kill you? Calm down jor. Na who you come dey point gun for?”

In response, one of the suspected gunmen said, “Na me you dey follow dey talk like that? I say make you calm down, you dey follow me dey talk anyhow.”

Background noise from the clip suggested there was a struggle between Peller and the gunmen. Shortly after, another voice in the livestream announced that the streamer had been taken to an unknown location.

Notably, the alleged abductors’ faces were not captured on camera.

The shocking incident has since gone viral, stirring mixed reactions on social media.

While some Nigerians believe the incident might have been staged as content, others expressed genuine concern for Peller’s safety.

As of the time of this report, the police are yet to release an official statement, and further details surrounding the alleged kidnap remain unclear.