Popular Nigerian TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has broken his silence about the distressing experience he faced during a week-long detention after his arrest linked to a car accident on the Lekki–Epe Expressway.

New Telegraph recalls that the content creator was taken into custody after his vehicle was involved in a crash while he was livestreaming.

Speaking on the development, Peller maintained that the incident was not deliberate, insisting he had no intention of causing harm

Reflecting on his time in detention, Peller described the period as emotionally and physically exhausting.

READ ALSO:

He revealed that he found it difficult to eat and struggled to come to terms with his situation, saying the experience left him mentally overwhelmed.

Peller also expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of support from some well-known figures in the entertainment space.

According to him, despite reaching out for help, only a few people responded, leaving him feeling abandoned at a critical moment.

“I reached out to many celebrities when my life was in trouble, but almost no one showed concern. I felt completely forgotten,” he said.

Despite this, the TikTok star praised his fans for their unwavering support. He acknowledged that their encouragement and public advocacy played a significant role in boosting his morale and pushing for his release.