Peller Reacts To Pastor Esisi’s Criticism

A pastor and spiritual leader in the Remnant Christian Network (RCN), Pastor Kesiena Esisi, has called out TikTok influencer, Peller, over his bad influence on Nigerian youth.

The man of God who made this known while speaking to his congregation in church on Sunday, opined that their addiction to social media is the cause of their poor academic performance.

According to him, most youths look up to Peller as a sort of mentor, criticising how much time young people spend on TikTok watching Peller and Jarvis.

Pastor Esiri said, “You know the person mentoring the young people now? It’s one guy who calls himself Peller. Young people now sit down on his page from morning till night.

“He is going about with a girl he is not married to, and they are engaging in all kinds of nonsense things, and my society thinks – my generation thinks that it is just a normal behaviour…how can they pass JAMB, they can’t pass JAMB..”

Reacting to the pastor’s comment, Peller slammed the pastor, noting that nobody forces anyone to watch him and Jarvis, as he vows to sue him with a lawsuit.

He further noted that he would be taking legal action against the pastor for mentioning his name and Jarvis.

Peller said, “What is this generation turning to? A pastor goes to church and preaches about Jarvis and Peller. He is saying na Peller and Jarvis make the whole children fail JAMB. “Let me tell you something, nobody is forced to watch Peller and Jarvis. See that pastor, eh, we will sue you. Yes, Mr Prophet, we will sue you! Because you use our own name to collect offerings in your church….” Reactions trailing these posts; @emye_cool said: “I pity Peller. His parents should call him to order now.” @capless24 commented: ‘Two TikTokers fighting” @papal_rae wrote: “This pastor is fond of criticisms

There are People in the Bible too who are ungodly

Make him rest” @CryptoThug01 remarked: “This boy no get respect for elders at all, atleast ignored the pastor if you don’t know how to reply” Watch the video below: https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1926521510929338717?s=46

