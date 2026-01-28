Nigerian content creator and TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has taken to her social media to announce he would be leaving his university education for later.

New Telegraph reports that Peller’s announcement is coming days after revealing he had been given admission to study law in a Private University.

During a live session on TikTok, Peller cited financial constraints for the decision, emphasising that he won’t be able to make money from live streams as he would if he went to school.

Peller also said going to school now will make him feel out of place as he is the youngest person in his class, and this might put a strain on how he relates to his coursemates.

He said, “Guys, I swear to God, I remember I said I am going to school… I am not going again. I am not going again.

“I just remember, I was inside class for four hours. I didn’t make any money. I will write, I will look, I will play, not making anything. God forbid. I am not doing that one again.

“When I enter the school, I notice that everyone is old, I am the only young blood there. So I need to go old. Maybe when I clock like 30, 40 years, I will now go to school. Please cancel everything. I am tired,” he said.

Recall that New Telegraph had earlier reported Peller’s decision to go back to school and his post about gaining admission to study law in an undisclosed private school, where he had expressed excitement and responded to critics who mocked his educational background.

“Everyone has been criticising me for not being educated, as if I’m the first person who didn’t attend university. Now, all of you should leave social media, because I’m in school.

“I’m now studying law. You can see it, right? You can’t mess with me anymore. I know the law,” he added.