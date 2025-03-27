Peller Loses Massive Followers Amid 30-Day Rant Challenge

Share

Popular Nigerian TikTok influencer, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has lost massive follower on both TikTok and Instagram following his controversial remarks about the trending 30-day rant challenge.

New Telegraph reports that the massive losses started after Peller criticized Nigerians participating in the challenge, stating that such activities could prompt the government to ban TikTok in Nigeria.

Speaking further, the TikTok influencer urged Nigerians to voice their frustrations on Instagram or in public spaces like markets instead of using TikTok.

He said: “If you really want to rant, go to Instagram or the market; don’t do it on TikTok. If TikTok gets banned, that will be a major problem.”

Following his comment, Peller suffered a significant loss of followers on TikTok and Instagram amounting to over hundred of thousands, signaling strong backlash from his audience.

READ ALSO:

He also faced severe backlash across social media platforms from critics who ridiculed him for trying to divide the voice of the youths against bad governance.

Reactions trailing this posts;

osas3857 reacted: “Let’s take off more followers, so he can donate more.”

EzekweFred-x7v said, “Let more followers go so that he may donate more.”

Realshowbiz112 stated: “Very insensitive statement from him about the rant challenge… I like him but I unfollowed too.”

florenceita8397 penned: “Naija people fit love you oo, but eeh… if dem hate you, you are gone. Sensitive matters like this… Peller should know better. Thankfully, me I no kuku follow Peller because, to me, he is not even funny. And that Ikorodu juju wey dem allegedly do for am so that people go love him, no fit catch me.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

