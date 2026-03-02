Popular Nigeriancontent creator and TikTok streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has reacted to the criticism over his decision to gift his girlfriend, Jarvis, a new Mercedes-Benz AMG for her birthday.

New Telegraph reports that the criticism followed Peller’s earlier gift to his mother, which people perceived to be a cheaper car compared to Jarvis’ car.

Addressing the backlash on his social media pages on Sunday, Peller argued that public perception often shapes how such gestures are interpreted.

The 20-year-old streamer maintained that his gesture toward his girlfriend was simply an expression of love, questioning why the move generated controversy, and insisting that he cares deeply for her.

According to him, his mother had initially requested a Toyota valued at about ₦9 million due to its lower maintenance costs.

READ ALSO

However, he chose to buy her a Hyundai reportedly worth ₦20 million instead, adding that if he had bought exactly what she asked for, critics might still have found fault with his decision.

He said, “Being rich is not by what you buy for yourself, or what you buy for your mummy. If you buy it for your mummy, they’d say it is out of pity because she don take care of you from small. She deserve am. That one na normal thing.

“Buying your girlfriend a car is the best way to show people that you’re rich. My mum wanted a 9million Toyota because of maintenance, but I bought her a 20million Hyundai instead. If I had bought her exactly what she requested, people would’ve dragged me.

“E come be like na me be the first person to care for girl. An ordinary small car for my baby. I love my baby o.”