Nigerian media personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun has reacted to the recent incident involving content creator Peller, who crashed his car during a live broadcast amid reported relationship issues with Jarvis.

Sharing his views on X, Do2dtun said the couple’s relationship appears to be built on superficial foundations, arguing that it is driven more by interest and external validation than by a genuine emotional connection.

He warned that such dynamics often create unrealistic expectations and unhealthy patterns, stressing the importance of individual growth and self-development.

According to him, Peller and Jarvis should consider taking time apart to discover their individual identities, make mistakes independently and grow as individuals.

Do2dtun also described the relationship as seemingly cute but ultimately toxic, adding that without constant external validation, the pair might actually be better off.

He further cautioned that fame and money can be dangerous tools, particularly for young people like Peller and Jarvis who are still navigating their lives and personal development.

He said, “A relationship built on interest & validation will eventually cause you to have unattainable expectations, the need to live above your means & satisfy the desires of strangers. What are you both besides the light camera action? Anything built to satisfy the energy of the people is a ticking time bomb.

“They both have a long way to go. They are in a time & age to make their mistakes. Live & develop themselves individually against doing it through a relationship.

“They tied their innocence to the expectations they created for themselves. We amplified an unrealistic expectation. Sadly, it takes away the happiness when the demand is high.

“When you are grown to think money against all odds is the only key to be seen; validated or keep a relationship; you just built your own cage. You will move from being happy to being seen.

“Any relationship that requires you must be together to be validated will eventually lack individualism; happiness & turn to just performance. One party will feel cheated eventually.

“Peller & Jarvis is a ticking time bomb. Trust me, they need to move around, test the waters, live and make their mistakes individually. They will eventually see their truth and worth.

“They might even realize they should have just being friends or might come together later in future and have an amazing relationship. I am not ruling it out but they need to LIVE! and grow individually for now.

“They grew too fast and we encouraged it. You people that stan them are the real devils. Kids at their age still live under the roof of their parents. There is no justification for his actions & also it’s time he needs to reevaluate his primary role. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.

“Many of us were stupid at that age, we just had guidance. These kids are already playing their parents roles, what do you expect?

“Once your kids become the parent or your friends over being your children in their teenage years; you might lose them. No matter how famous they are or what they give you, put your foot down on certain things. Fame is fickle yet it needs to be tutored & controlled. Even adults can’t handle it not to talk of kids.

“Let a child be a child. We did stupid things too at their age. The only difference is some didn’t have the capacity to amplify it. Fame & money are dangerous tools. These kids at this age might even be the breadwinner. Who wan advise them? Things are otherwise done in reverse. Children need to be children even if you are famous.

“Peller & Jarvis is not a symbiotic relationship. One will grow faster than the other and feel caged and the other might be feel slighted for giving everything and yet can’t control the narrative. It is cute but toxic. Them without us, the clicks and what we think might be perfect. Sadly, you are all invested hence why it won’t work”.