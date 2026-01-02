Popular Nigerian TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller has announced his decision to take a break from romantic relationships in 2026, revealing that he wants to focus fully on self-development and personal stability after a turbulent period in his life.

The social media personality made this revelation during a live session on TikTok, where he opened up about his recent experiences, including the end of his relationship with fellow content creator, Jarvis.

According to Peller, the past few months have been emotionally draining, prompting him to rethink his priorities and take time to heal.

Speaking candidly during the livestream, Peller explained that he and Jarvis have gone their separate ways but remain on good terms.

He noted that the decision to step back from dating was a personal one, driven by the need to regain balance and peace of mind.

READ ALSO:

“Jarvis and I have broken up, and we are now just friends,” he said. “I’ve spoken to her and her family, and I’ve apologised where necessary.

“Right now, I just want to focus on myself. In 2026, I don’t want to be involved with any girl. I want to enjoy my life and work on myself.”

The TikToker also reflected on the challenges he has faced in recent times, including emotional stress and public scrutiny, which he said contributed to his decision to take a step back from relationships.

According to him, the period has taught him valuable lessons about self-awareness, discipline and personal growth.

Peller’s declaration has since sparked conversations online, with fans reacting to his openness and honesty.

While some praised him for prioritising his mental health, others encouraged him to stay focused on his career and personal well-being.

As he moves into the new year, Peller says his main goal is self-improvement and stability, adding that he hopes to channel his energy into building a better version of himself, free from distractions and unnecessary pressure.