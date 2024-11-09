Peller Hails Tiwa Savage’s Surprise Appearance On His TikTok Live Stream

Share

A fast rising TikTok star and content creator, Habeeb Hazmat, popularly known as Peller has shared how Tiwa Savage’s unexpected appearance on his TikTok live session inspired him to strive harder in his career.

Speaking in a recent interview, Peller expressed his joy, describing the moment as one of the happiest days of his life.

“When Tiwa Savage joined my TikTok livestream, I was extremely excited and amazed, it was one of the happiest days for me.

“It motivated me to keep pushing, knowing that my content could attract icons like her.

“It’s definitely a boost that encourages me to do more,” he said.

Peller, known for his engaging and humorous live content, clarified that he does not consider himself a comedian, despite the comedic nature of some of his work.

“I don’t see myself as a comedian; I’m a live streamer.

“My content may have humour, but it’s all about connecting with my audience through live videos rather than trying to be a comedian,” he explained.

Reflecting on his growth, Peller revealed that he discovered his talent for content creation through interactive TikTok live sessions.

He also spoke about the moment his partner, Jarvis, kissed him on stage during his acceptance speech at the Pulse Influencer Awards.

“It was unexpected but a happy surprise! I was taken aback but also really happy in the moment.

“The reactions afterward weren’t overboard; people mostly responded positively and appreciated that connection we have.”

Peller also outlined his aspirations for future collaborations, expressing a strong interest in working with Nigerian music heavyweights, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Addressing common misconceptions about content creators, Peller said, “Honestly, I just let people think whatever they want.

“This is the internet, and everyone has an opinion.

I don’t let it get to me; I just keep doing my thing and focus on the positive.”

