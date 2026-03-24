Peller Had No Approval For Palace Visit, Says Benin Traditional Council

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) on Tuesday said popular streamer, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, did not obtain approval to visit the Palace of the Oba of Benin.

Reacting to claims by Peller and his management, the Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, said in a statement that the submission of a letter of request and the stamping or acknowledgement of such a letter does not amount to approval.

The statement read, “The attention of the Benin Traditional Council has been drawn to recent public reactions following its press release concerning the abominable and unauthorised visit to the Palace of the Oba of Benin by Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as ‘Peller,’ and his manager.

“Ordinarily, the Benin tradition would not warrant further engagement on such matters.

“However, given the level of misinformation and ignorance displayed by Peller and his manager, it has become necessary to set the record straight.

“It is a well-known principle in any formal establishment that the submission of a letter of request, and the mere stamping or acknowledgement of such a letter, does not constitute approval.

“These are standard institutional protocols and administrative procedures. For the avoidance of doubt, the Benin Traditional Council reiterates that the receipt and stamping of any correspondence by its secretariat only serve as acknowledgement of receipt and do not, in any way, imply approval by His Royal

Majesty of the Benin Traditional Council. In the absence of explicit authorisation, no visit or activity is deemed sanctioned.”

The council also urged Peller and his manager to publicly state whether any formal written approval was granted to them.

“It is also pertinent to ask whether their letter of request disclosed any intention to visit any of the Iloi (Queens).

“As previously communicated, matters arising from the unauthorised visit are currently undergoing disciplinary proceedings. Peller has been invited to the Palace of the Oba of Benin, and the council will not be drawn into public discourse on issues already being addressed through the appropriate internal channels.

“The Benin Traditional Council remains resolute in upholding the customs, traditions, and sanctity of the Benin Royal Palace.”

The New Telegraph recall that on March 17, the Benin Traditional Council disclosed that the Queen, who allowed Peller unauthorised access into the palace, could face possible removal.

The development was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the BTC, Frank Irabor, and made available to journalists.

Peller, who is currently on a nationwide tour, visited the Palace of the Oba of Benin on March 6, where he was received by some palace officials.

According to the statement, the council described the visit as a serious breach of protocol and a desecration of the sacred precincts of the palace.