Peller Gives EFCC 24-Hour To Release VeryDarkMan

Popular TikTok influencer, Peller, has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and all parties involved in the recent arrest of controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, demanding his immediate release.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan was arrested on Friday, May 2nd, alongside an unnamed associate who has since been released.

The socialite was allegedly taken to an undisclosed location, sparking concerns from his followers and allies online.

Reacting to VDM’s arrest, Peller, in a viral video, called on whoever was behind the petition that led to the arrest to withdraw it without delay.

He warned that the continued detention of Verydarkman was not only unfair but also harmful to those who depend on him.

The TikTokker recalled the critic’s support when he faced severe backlash over his opinion on the 30-day rant challenge against President Tinubu‘s harsh economy.

Peller said, “If you know you’re the one behind the arrest of Verydarkman, I give you 24 hours to release him, and here’s why. You are blocking the people whom this guy feeds and donates to.

“I don’t do this, but when I was being dragged, VeryDarkMan stood up for me and posted my video. This guy has helped a lot and changed a lot. Release that man!”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJM5zUXJmOV/?igsh=Y2ZpMGs2ZHRoZm9r

