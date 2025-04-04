Peller Gifts Man N1m To Purchase Dispatch Riding Bike

Share

Popular Nigerian TikTok influencer, Peller has touched the heart of many after he gifted a man the sum of N1M to purchase a bike for his dispatch riding business.

New Telegraph gathered that the man had solicited help from the content creator in getting a means to begin dispatch riding.

Speaking with Peller, the man revealed that he needed a bike so as to kick off the business.

Peller who was quite skeptical about the man, had asked where he lived in case he ran away with the cash, in which the man revealed he stayed in Ikorodu.

He sent the man a whopping sum of N1 million, and his co-host, Sandra, gifted him N500K.

READ ALSO:

The man expressed excitement over the large cash donations and was seen rolling on the floor happily.

Reaction trailing this posts;

a.o.g_03 remarked: “This Werey for left whey dey do only fans dey Smile ”

loverman_heart wrote: “This other girl facial look be like say she don mad before ”

bobozygram commented: “No be by 30 days rant, na the main help be this”

oketemidayojoseph remarked: “But if na thing wey den go use drag peller now children of hate no allow this comment section rest”

funkydorcy said: “Na illiterate dey dash person 1M to support business so o, those stingy proverty striking literate way dey always bash am, make them come type o”

Watch the video below.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

