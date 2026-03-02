Peller Gifts Jarvis Mercedes-Benz For Birthday Celebration

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has captured the minds of his fans after gifting his girlfriend, Jarvis, a brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé for her birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram page to share the moment, the 20-year-old content creator said Jarvis had often spoken about never having her father around, and he wanted to show her the love she missed out on.

He said, “Today is my baby’s birthday, so I decided to surprise her with a brand-new car.

“I did this from my heart because she always tells me that her dad was never present in her life, so I made sure I won her heart this time around and showed her the love she never got from her dad.

“I love you so much, my love.”

New Telegraph recalls that in December 2025, Peller had an intentional car accident while on a live stream due to a relationship crisis with Jarvis.

The couple openly announced that the relationship was over, but they reconnected this year.

