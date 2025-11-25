Peller Fires Back At Critics Over Comments On His Education

Social media personality and live streamer Peller has issued a sharp response to critics who frequently mock his educational background, saying many of them appear far less put-together than they claim.

Peller, who has built a massive following across platforms, including millions of fans on TikTok and Instagram, said he is constantly targeted with insults such as “uneducated” and “illiterate.”

READ ALSO:

According to him, those leading the attacks often have poorly maintained online profiles and lack the basic tools needed to produce quality images.

He expressed frustration at the hypocrisy, noting that the same people questioning his intelligence often struggle to present themselves properly online.

“People keep telling me to go to school and calling me uneducated, yet when I check their profiles, their phones are so bad and their pictures are blurry,” he said. “They look so useless, and yet they still abuse me.”

Peller’s remarks shed light on the broader clash between traditional views of education and the new reality of digital influence, where social media success often speaks louder than academic credentials.

His response adds to ongoing debates about how online personalities are judged and the standards to which they are held by the public.