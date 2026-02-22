Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has narrowly escaped death at his residence in Lagos after a generator caught fire in the early hours of Saturday.

The 20-year-old social media influencer made this shocking revelation in a post on his verified Instagram page, sharing a video that captured the early-morning blaze.

In the footage, flames were seen engulfing the generator as Peller repeatedly called for assistance while efforts were made to contain the fire.

The blaze was eventually brought under control after prolonged attempts using buckets of water.

Although the generator was destroyed, no injuries were reported, and the building escaped damage.

The viral video has prompted discussions about generator safety and fire prevention measures in residential areas.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact cause of the fire had not been independently confirmed.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the incident comes months after the content creator survived another accident along the Lekki–Epe Expressway, during a widely circulated livestream titled “RIP Peller.”

During the broadcast, the influencer was seen driving a Mercedes-Benz vehicle while visibly emotional during a phone conversation believed to involve his girlfriend, amid speculation surrounding their relationship.

The livestream triggered concern among viewers after a series of distressing remarks before the vehicle eventually crashed into a roadside object. No serious injuries were reported from the incident.