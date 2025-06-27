Peller Drags Portable In Live Stream With Victor Boniface

TikTok influencer, Peller has stirred reactions on social media following his claims that he was part of the instruments in helping controversial singer, Portable gets to his early success.

During the live session with Super Eagles star Victor Boniface, Peller brought up Portable’s name in a way that immediately raised eyebrows. However, Boniface seemingly uncomfortable with the direction of the conversation, quickly cautioned Peller, “Heyyyy, no talk about him.”

But Peller brushed off the warning, asking Boniface to step off-camera so he could speak freely.

In a bold claim, Peller stated that he was one of the backbone in helping Portable achieve early success, particularly in boosting his music to reach one million streams on Spotify.

However, he alleged that after Portable rose to stardom, he was blocked by the singer.

Peller said during live stream: “I helped Portable get to a million streams. I supported him, but once he blew, he blocked me. So I blocked him too,”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/entdaily001/status/1938547438421483878?s=46