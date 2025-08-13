Peller Cries Out Over N36m Tax From Lagos Govt

Popular TikTok creator Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has expressed frustration over what he describes as excessive taxation from the Lagos State Government.

Speaking during a recent livestream alongside Nigerian singer Peruzzi, Peller revealed that the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) served him a tax bill amounting to N36 million.

“Taskforce said I should pay N36 million for tax. I don’t have anything. I just came into the limelight last year,” Peller lamented.

In response, Peruzzi questioned why Peller had not yet settled his taxes and reminded him of the legal obligation for every Nigerian to pay.

“Do you know you’re supposed to pay tax as a Nigerian? Do you know how much I pay as taxes?

“I won’t mention it here, but it’s more than the bill they gave you,” Peruzzi stated, advising him to clear the debt to avoid possible jail time.

However, Peller maintained that the amount was outrageous.

He noted that the government had never supported him during any of his TikTok live sessions and alleged that the hefty bill was a result of him publicly showcasing his assets and revealing his earnings from the platform.

The TikTok star further stressed that his income is generated from social media, not from within Nigeria, implying that the tax demand was unjustified.

Peruzzi suggested that Peller request an extension or negotiate a payment plan, but the content creator remained firm in his stance that the government’s demand was excessive.

This dispute has sparked conversations online about taxation policies for Nigerian content creators, especially those earning primarily from digital platforms.