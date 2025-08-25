Peller Cries Out Over Constant Criticism

Nigerian online streamer and content creator, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has pleaded with his critics to go easy on him, saying he is just 20 and still learning.

In a statement released via his Instagram page on Monday, Peller stated that it is strange for a teenager to be criticised the way he has been criticised.

He also claimed that his critics focus on the few-second clips he makes mistakes while ignoring the entertainment he provides.

“I streamed almost 6 hours, but a 30-second clip with good intentions is being pushed to paint me wrongly. This happens often, negative clips get picked while the hours of work and joy are ignored.

“I’m just 20, still figuring life out, trying to provide for myself and my family. Sometimes it feels like people don’t care if I break down or even lose myself in the process.

“I’ve never seen a 20-year-old dragged, put down, and torn apart like I am… but every single time, I rise again,” he lamented.