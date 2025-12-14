Popular TikToker and Nigerian content creator, Hamzat Habeeb, popularly known as Peller, has sparked widespread concern after crashing his car during a disturbing Instagram livestream on the Lekki–Epe Expressway in Lagos.

The incident, which is linked to a heated disagreement with his girlfriend, Jarvis, showed Peller emotionally driving alone in his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz car and visibly speaking in distress.

The footage, which surfaced online on Sunday, captured moments leading up to the crash and immediately triggered alarm among fans and social media users.

In the recording, Peller appeared emotionally overwhelmed, addressing his followers in a shaky voice while expressing fear and distress.

READ ALSO:

Witnesses of the clip said the influencer could be heard crying and making emotional statements, suggesting he was struggling to maintain control of his emotions shortly before the incident occurred. His visible agitation and trembling voice intensified concerns about his state of mind at the time.

As the video spread rapidly across platforms, many viewers expressed worry over Peller’s mental and emotional well-being, with calls for support and intervention flooding comment sections.

The incident has also reignited conversations online about mental health pressures faced by public figures, especially those constantly under public scrutiny.

At the time of filing this report, details surrounding the crash remain unclear. There has been no official confirmation regarding the exact cause of the accident or Peller’s condition afterwards.

Authorities have yet to release a statement clarifying the circumstances that led to the crash.

The situation continues to draw significant attention, with fans hoping for clarity, recovery, and appropriate support for all parties involved.