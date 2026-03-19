Peller Breaks Silence On Lawsuit, Benin Palace Scandal

Nigerian TikTok star and content creator, Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has publicly addressed two significant scandals involving him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a lady sued the streamer for the sum of N356 million for alleged defamation, cyber harassment, and invasion of privacy, and his unapproved visit to Oba Ewuare II’s palace in Benin City on March 6, 2026, while on a national tour.

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) denounced the event on Tuesday as a grave violation of protocol and pollution of the hallowed palace grounds, pointing out that Peller and his group had entered without authorisation, creating disruption and humiliation.

Peller has been called before a committee of chiefs by the BTC to give an explanation and offer a formal apology, threatening legal repercussions if he doesn’t comply.

Emphasising his innocence in both cases and insisting that he is not personally accountable, Peller clarified on his livestream that he merely went at his manager’s request and didn’t know about any etiquette problems until he was told.

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He maintained that his “hands are clean” and claimed he greeted everyone with respect, even kids.

“My manager instructed me to go to the Oba of Benin’s palace. I was unaware until he informed me that they wanted me there. Any consequences should be handled by him. I did nothing wrong; my hands are clean. When I arrived, I greeted everyone, including children, with respect. Everything now seems orchestrated,” he explained.

The second issue Peller addressed is the N395 million lawsuit filed against him by Osarobo Odigie, a resident of Lagos.

The case stems from an event that occurred on January 6, 2026, at Folixxx Lounge in Lekki, Lagos, where Peller allegedly insulted Odigie, recorded a confrontation without getting her permission, and posted the viral video online, causing widespread harassment and reputational harm.

Peller clarified that he does not have the money to pay the desired sum, which is N200 million for legal fees, N100 million for emotional trauma, N75 million for cyberbullying/distress, and N200 million for defamation.

Peller reaffirmed his January apologies and begged for forgiveness once more, characterising himself as “just a small child” in need of direction.

He added that the lawsuit and his detractors seem to be trying to ruin his finances by putting him on platforms like Lucky Udu’s interviews, which frequently feature people who are struggling.

“I don’t have the money to give to the woman suing me. It feels like everyone wants me to go broke just so I can be on Lucky Udu’s show. I’m begging, I’m just a small child in this, and a child cannot function without direction. I have even apologised to her before,” Peller said.