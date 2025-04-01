Peller Breaks Record For Biggest Live Stream On TikTok

Share

Popular Nigerian TikTok influencer, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has been named the Biggest African livestream on TikTok after garnering about 260,000 views.

New Telegraph reports that Peller broke the record days after he was dragged on the social media app for not joining the 30-day rant challenge, which he reportedly lost massive followers.

Prior to this achievement, Peller was seen on TikTok live distributing items and visiting other people to share gifts.

READ ALSO

According to a post making the rounds, Peller broke a new record as a TikToker with the second most live streams.

He had over 260,000 viewers on the streaming app and received 4.1 million TikTok coins before ending the game.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

