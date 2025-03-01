Peller Break Silence On Burna Boy’s Mother Snub

Share

Nigerian TikTok sensation, Peller, has addressed being snubbed by the mother of Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu, at a recent event.

In a viral video making rounds on the internet, it could be seen as Peller offering a handshake to Burna Boy’s mother, who snubbed him.

The clip sparked mixed reactions online, with netizens condemning Peller for his act and accusing Burna Boy’s mother of favouritism, as she accepted handshakes from other guests.

Meanwhile, Peller has earlier addressed the viral clip, recounting his encounter with Burna Boy’s mother.

Addressing the issue on his TikTok live session, Peller revealed that he met Burna Boy’s mother at Timini Egbuson’s movie premiere.

According to Peller, a close associate informed him that Burna Boy’s mother was in attendance and appeared to be unbothered about the snub.

Furthermore, Peller revealed that he doesn’t greet or shake hands with his mother, citing her constant presence in his life.

He said: “I don’t shake my mama, even, I don’t greet my mama because she’s always there for me”.

